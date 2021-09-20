DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.03. 1,513,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,812,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 802,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

