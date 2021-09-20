Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $30.03

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $31.69. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 89,879 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 350.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

