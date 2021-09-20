Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.