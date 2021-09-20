Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,378. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.