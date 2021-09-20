Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €7.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of LHA traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €8.21 ($9.66). The stock had a trading volume of 8,794,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

