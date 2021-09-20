Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 135,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,499,384 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $12.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,134,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 164,938 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 796,376 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

