Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,871 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,949.64 ($25.47).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,445.80 ($18.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,421.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,389.29. The stock has a market cap of £112.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

