Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394,362 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 293,050 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,402,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.09.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,292. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $647.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $308.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

