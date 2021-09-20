Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,042,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,881,347 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Bank of America worth $1,073,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,280.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

