Deutsche Bank AG Has $553.06 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,699,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,436,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Comcast worth $553,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,384,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after buying an additional 200,771 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.