Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141,070 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Accenture worth $717,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $331.02 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.46. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

