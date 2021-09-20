Dent (DENT) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $399.71 million and approximately $56.76 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00124824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Dent Profile

DENT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

