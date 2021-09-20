DeGate Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and $69,173.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeGate has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00119960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00175226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06942043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,922.94 or 0.99604771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.42 or 0.00835122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

