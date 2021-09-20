Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Trimmed by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

DE opened at $339.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.78 and a 200-day moving average of $364.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $210.18 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

