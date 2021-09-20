DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 50.9% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $1,825.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,563,164 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

