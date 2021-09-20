Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 20th (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:DCRCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRCU opened at $10.80 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

