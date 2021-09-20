Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 50,579 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,579 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 59.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

