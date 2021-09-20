Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,144,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,484,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $43.09 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

