Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 236 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,956,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.66 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

