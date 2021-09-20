Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 118 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 13,165.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $26,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $119.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. Truist lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

