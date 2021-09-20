Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after buying an additional 565,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $24,732,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

