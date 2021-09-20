Dean Investment Associates LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $11,966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $74,536,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DSEY opened at $15.82 on Monday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

