Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.03 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

