DAV Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 26% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.95 or 0.00365264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,850.18 or 1.00138505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00087449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00059954 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

