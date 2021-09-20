Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ traded down $5.59 on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

