Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DNPLY opened at $12.67 on Monday. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.