CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTMX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTMX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 551,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $338.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

