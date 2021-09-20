Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Reaches $433.95 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $433.95 or 0.00920670 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $155,274.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 16,590 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

