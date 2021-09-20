CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

