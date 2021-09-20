CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.69.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $322.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.