CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

