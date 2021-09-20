CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 197,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 896,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 594,457 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.