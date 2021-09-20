CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $95.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $102.94.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.