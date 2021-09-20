CWM Advisors LLC Buys 314 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,122.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

