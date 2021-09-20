CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

NYSE HCA opened at $258.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

