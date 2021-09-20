Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,533 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

