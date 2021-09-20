Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $111.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

