CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

