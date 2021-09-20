CryptEx Price Hits $14.34 on Major Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.34 or 0.00031135 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $20,910.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,053.79 or 0.99983943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00088190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00064485 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

