Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Down 33.8% in August

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CRU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541. Crucible Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.