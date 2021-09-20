CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.3% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $299,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,841 shares of company stock valued at $61,257,406 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.36. The stock had a trading volume of 48,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,874. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -313.25 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

