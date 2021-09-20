Critical Survey: Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) versus The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 8.61% 3.86% 0.46% Provident Financial Services 33.66% 9.84% 1.24%

61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Southern Banc and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.78%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Southern Banc and Provident Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.55 million 1.22 $480,000.00 N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 3.98 $96.95 million $1.39 15.99

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats The Southern Banc on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

