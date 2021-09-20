Critical Contrast: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ciena has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ciena and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 0 4 6 0 2.60 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ciena currently has a consensus price target of $60.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ciena and SharpLink Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $3.53 billion 2.33 $361.29 million $2.65 20.05 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 9.27 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Ciena and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena 13.55% 13.32% 8.19% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ciena beats SharpLink Gaming on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios. The Platform Software and Services segment provides analytics, data, and planning tools to assist customers in managing Ciena’s Networking Platforms products in their networks. The Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment enables customers to implement large-scale software and IT-led OSS transformations by transforming legacy networks into “service ready“ networks. The Global Services segment offers a broad suite of value-added services. The company was founded by Patrick H. Nettles in November 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

