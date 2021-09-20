Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of DG stock opened at $222.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.10. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.