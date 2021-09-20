Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.