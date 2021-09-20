Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 7,941 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.49.

Shares of NIO opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

