Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

