Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 15,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,234 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 844,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

