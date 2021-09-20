Credits (CS) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $357,203.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

