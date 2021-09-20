Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.52. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 531,082 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

